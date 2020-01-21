Hermès brengt lipstick uit geïnspireerd door hun iconische Birkin bag Margo Verhasselt

Zit er een hele verzameling lipsticks aan de onderkant van jouw handtas? Schud je ja? Die wordt binnenkort nog een heel pak chiquer. Luxemerk Hermès heeft aangekondigd dat ze zich opnieuw in de beautywereld wagen: ze lanceren een lipsticklijn.

Voor het eerst in 183 jaar brengt het Franse merk opnieuw een lijn lipsticks genaamd ‘Rouge Hermès’ uit. De lijn bestaat uit 24 kleuren en twee finishes: mat en satijn. De matte lijn werd geïnspireerd door hun iconische Birkin tas, het is dan ook de bedoeling dat de textuur het zachte leer imiteert. De satijn kleuren brengen een hommage aan hun satijnen sjaals.

Het beste nieuws? De lipsticks zijn, in tegenstelling tot hun o zo bekende en iconische Birkin bag, best betaalbaar én ecologisch. De lipsticks kunnen opnieuw gevuld worden en worden verkocht in een plasticvrije verpakking. Eén lipstick kost 42 dollar (omgerekend zo’n 38 euro). Meer info? Vind je hier.