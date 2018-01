Heb jij wel genoeg beha's? Dit is het absolute minimum (en hier koop je verborgen pareltjes van eigen bodem)

back in store: #quitelike in all black. in 2007 i first designed this high neckline. i wanted to gently walk away from the classical idea of a bra and cuddle up closer to the garments worn over our lingerie. #quitelike is exactly that. the high neck line looks enchanting when worn under a simple shirt, left unbuttoned. spectators are left confused whether the slightly exposed skin is covered by clothes or if this is really lingerie. it makes an obvious showing of cleavage much more elegant and modern. such a thrill to hide when you know you are being looked for. available in different versions, bicolor or monochrome black or sheer nudes, this is a new adventure in your wardrobe. #lafilledo #lingerieofthemonth #handmadeinbelgium #hib #thefutureisfemale #girlgaze #nastywomenunite #brujas #luxurylingerie #sustainableliving #slowfashion #fairfashion #whomademyclothes #fashionrevolution #gentfairtrade #imadeyourclothes #honestfashion #transparent #passionbeforefashion

Een foto die is geplaatst door clothes or if this (@lafilledo_therightthing) op 30 apr 2017 om 11:31 CEST