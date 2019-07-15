Haus Laboratories van Lady Gaga en 9 andere celebs met een eigen beautycollectie Valérie Wauters

15 juli 2019

11u56 0 Style Vandaag lanceert Lady Gaga eindelijk haar langverwachte eigen beautylijn Haus Laboratories. Maar zij is lang niet de enige celeb die zich in de beautywereld waagt. Wij zetten de 10 opvallendste celebs met een eigen collectie even op een rijtje.

KKW Beauty - Kim Kardashian

In 2017 trad Kim Kardashian in de voetsporen van haar jongere halfzusje Kylie, en bracht de realityster met haar eigen make-uplijn op de markt. Verwacht je aan een volledige make-up lijn met een sterke focus op contouren en een strakke beige verpakking.

Honest Beauty - Jessica Alba

Eén van de eerste celebrities met haar eigen beautylijn was Jessica Alba. Zij startte in 2014 met The Honest Company, een bedrijf dat zich focust op het maken van eco-vriendelijke producten. Een jaar later kwam het merk met een eigen beautylijn, bestaande uit skincare en make-up, vrij van parabenen en phtalaten.

Victoria Beckham Beauty - Victoria Beckham

Officieel weten we nog niet veel over de beautycollectie van Victoria Beckham, die er binnenkort aankomt. Als we afgaan op de hashtags die de voormalige Spice Girl op Instagram gebruikt, kunnen we er echter wel vanuit gaan dat la Beckham een grote focus zal leggen op skincare.

Kylie Cosmetics - Kylie Jenner

Kylie Cosmetics ken je ongetwijfeld van de lip kits, die als zoete broodjes over de toonbank gaan. Daarnaast heeft Kylie natuurlijk ook heel wat andere producten in haar shop, gaande van bronzers en blushes tot eyebrow sets.

Fenty Beauty - Rihanna

Rihanna maakte een naam voor zichzelf in de beautywereld door bij de lancering van haar beautylijn meteen 50 verschillende tinten foundation uit te brengen. Tot op dat moment nagenoeg ongezien in de beautywereld, en al zeker voor een beginnend beautymerk. Sindsdien doet RiRi het bijzonder goed in de beautywereld.

Elizabeth and James - Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen

Niet echt een beautymerk, maar te goed om niet te vermelden. ‘Full House’-zusjes Mary-Kate en Ashley Olsen lanceerden in 2007 lifestylemerk Elizabeth and James. Hoewel het merk zich vooral richt op de modewereld, brachten Mary-Kate en Ashley ook met succes enkele parfums uit.

KORA Organics - Miranda Kerr

De holistische aanpak op beautygebied van model Miranda Kerr is de drijvende kracht achter de formules van KORA Organics. De skincareproducten zijn ontwikkeld om zowel lichaam als geest te verrijken en bevatten alleen 100% natuurlijke en organische ingrediënten.

Illuminate - Ashley Tisdale

De beautycollectie van actrice Ashley Tisdale is eerder beperkt. En dat doet ze met een reden. De gedachte achter het merk is immers dat beauty vooral makkelijk en leuk moet zijn. Daarom bevat Ashley’s collectie alleen de essentials, tegen een betaalbare prijs. Bovendien zijn alle producten dierproefvrij.

Flower Beauty - Drew Barrymore

Al sinds ze een kind was zit Drew Barrymore in de make-upstoel. Het is dan ook geen wonder dat ze door de jaren heen een passie voor beauty ontwikkeld heeft. Met Flower Beauty brengt de actrice een collectie betaalbare make-up van hoge kwaliteit.

Haus Laboratories - Lady Gaga

Vanaf vandaag is Haus Laboratories van Lady Gaga eindelijk te koop. Verwacht je aan mooi gepigmenteerde producten in opvallende kleuren en finishes. “Alles wat je nodig hebt om buiten de lijntjes te kleuren”, zegt Gaga er zelf over.