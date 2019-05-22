Harry Styles poseert (weer) met babydieren in campagne van Gucci TVM

22 mei 2019

11u29 0 Style Al voor het derde seizoen op rij is Harry Styles (25) het gezicht van Gucci. Voor de bijhorende reclamecampagnes houdt het modehuis steeds vast aan dezelfde (succes)formule: de voormalige mooiboy van boysband One Direction laten poseren met babydieren. Op sociale media doen de beelden alvast menig hart smelten.

Waar de eerste campagne nog gefotografeerd werd in een fish and chips restaurant en de tweede op een Italiaans landgoed, zien we Harry Styles deze keer poseren in een meer formele werkomgeving. Inclusief een big dat over zijn bureau trippelt terwijl hij een telefoontje doet. Op de andere beelden wordt hij dan weer omringd door zwanen.

Voor zijn derde campagne voor Gucci, werd de Britse zanger gefotografeerd door Harmony Korine. Uiteraard draagt hij op elke foto volledige outfits van het Italiaanse modehuis.

Op sociale media werden de beelden alvast bijzonder positief onthaald. “Harry als gezicht van Gucci is het beste dat de wereld ooit is overkomen,” reageert iemand op Instagram. “Danku danku Alessandro (Alessandro Michele is de creatief directeur van Gucci, nvdr.) voor dit. Ik ben verliefd op de beelden”, zegt iemand anders. Kijk zelf maar mee: