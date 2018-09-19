Harry Styles poseert met babydieren in een nieuwe campagne voor Gucci TVM

19 september 2018

09u10 0 Style Modehuis Gucci heeft een nieuwe campagne gelanceerd met zanger Harry Styles (24) in de hoofdrol. De voormalige mooiboy van boysband One Direction poseert daarin in de nieuwste mannencollectie van het merk. Al zijn het vooral de babydieren waar hij mee speelt, die met de aandacht gaan lopen.

“Ik heb nog nooit zo graag een babyvarken willen zijn in heel mijn leven”, “Volgens mij is zoveel schattigheid gewoonweg illegaal” en “Harry en kleine dieren, dit is het allerbeste idee ooit”, luiden een paar reacties onder de foto’s van de campagne op het Instagramaccount van Gucci. Of veel mensen ook daadwerkelijk naar de kleren kijken, is maar de vraag. Maar de aandacht trekken doet het in ieder geval wel.

Voor zijn tweede campagne voor Gucci, werd de Britse zanger gefotografeerd door Glen Luchford in de historische Villa Lante net buiten Rome. In de tuin van het pand poseert de jongen in – hoe kan het ook anders – volledige looks van Gucci. Op zich al mooie beelden, maar voor het Italiaanse modemerk mocht het nog iétsje meer zijn. Vandaar werden een aantal babydieren naar de set gebracht, die nu al iedereens hart doen smelten. Hieronder vind je alle beelden: