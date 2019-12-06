Harry Styles maakt indruk op Twitter met manicure en hij is niet de enige man die nagellak draagt TVM

12u50 2 Style De Britse zanger Harry Styles (25), voormalig lid van One Direction, heeft op Twitter indruk gemaakt met zijn geel gelakte nagels met daarop een smiley getekend. Het duurde niet lang voor hij door fans overladen werd met vragen over zijn manicure. Hij is overigens niet de enige man die al eens durft te experimenteren met nagellak. In eigen land gingen bijvoorbeeld v oetballer Michy Batshuayi, acteur Werner De Smedt en Ian Thomas hem al voor.

Afgelopen zomer stelde nagellakmerk Essie voor het eerst een man aan als ambassadeur: Jonathan Van Ness van het televisieprogramma ‘Queer Eye’. Een paar weken geleden werd in eigen land voetballer Michy Batshuayi gespot met gelakte nagels, nu is er Harry Styles die zijn nieuwe album op Twitter promoot met geel gelakte nagels.

FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13

https://t.co/jeroQOH8Nd pic.twitter.com/1bIfZGhaL9 HSHQ(@ HSHQ) link

Mannen die nagellak dragen, worden steeds minder uitzonderlijk. Al is daar een lange weg voor afgelegd. in de jaren 70 werd David Bowie er al mee gespot. In de jaren 90 was er Kurt Cobain die met zijn afgebladerde zwarte nagellak de trend zette voor iedereen die er graag rock-’n-roll wou bijlopen. Ook Keith Richards van The Rolling Stones hield van de look.

Recentere mannelijke fans van nagellak zijn acteur Johnny Depp, muzikanten Bad Bunny en Frank Ocean, acteur Brad Pitt en Zac Efron, zanger Jaden Smith en de bovengenoemde Belgische voorbeelden. Toch is van een trend spreken moeilijk, aangezien mannen met gelakte nagels zich toch veelal nog beperken tot de showbizzwereld. In 2014 bracht het Italiaanse merk FABY een reeks nagellakjes uit voor mannen, maar die collectie verkocht minder goed dan gehoopt.

“Onze collectie voor mannen trok de nodige aandacht, maar werd toch minder verkocht dan onze collecties die we naar vrouwen toe lanceren”, vertelt Sanne Verdoodt van FABY Benelux ons. “Ondanks dat mannen steeds meer aandacht besteden aan persoonlijke verzorging (denk maar aan dagcrèmes, pedicures of de populaire barber shops), merken we dat nagellak bij mannen een taboe blijft. Nagellak wordt nog te vaak bestempeld als iets voor vrouwen, maar waarom zouden mannen niet mogen genieten van mooie en verzorgde handen? Ik kan dus het initiatief van Michy Batshuayi en andere beroemdheden zoals Johnny Depp en Harry Styles alleen maar aanmoedigen. Meer van dat en minder in hokjes denken!”

