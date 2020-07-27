Handtassen voor mannen en gilets voor vrouwen: je kan nu ook genderneutraal shoppen op de website van Gucci Liesbeth De Corte

27 juli 2020

13u43 0 Style Modemerken kunnen er niet omheen: steeds meer mensen vragen genderneutrale kledingstukken. Gucci beseft dat maar al te goed en lanceert daarom ‘Gucci MX’. Oftewel: een inclusieve online shopafdeling, waarbij er geen onderscheid wordt gemaakt tussen kledij en accessoires voor mannen of vrouwen.

Genderneutrale mode is bezig aan een opmars, maar als man een jurk, een handtas of een paar schoenen met hakken vinden, is niet makkelijk. Gucci pakt daarom uit met Gucci MX. Shoppers die surfen naar de website kunnen kiezen tussen vier categorieën: ready-to-wear kledij, handtassen, schoenen en accessoires. Ook de maten zijn uiteraard genderneutraal.

Het is een straffe zet van Gucci, want het is het eerste luxemerk dat zo’n genderneutrale shopafdeling introduceert. Een mooie primeur, als je ‘t ons vraagt.

Verder laat creatief directeur Alessandro Michele nog weten dat het niet om een eenmalige stunt gaat. Vanaf nu zal hij elk seizoen nieuwe producten toevoegen aan de ‘Gucci MX’-lijn. Een van de eerste items die je nu op de kop kunt tikken, is de iconische Jackie 1961. Deze handtas was een grote hit in de jaren 60 en 70 - onder andere omdat Jackie Kennedy zo’n grote fan was - en werd nu in een nieuw genderneutraal jasje gestoken.