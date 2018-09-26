Haal je prinsessenhart maar op: ColourPop lanceert Disney Designer collectie Valérie Wauters

26 september 2018

07u30 0 Style Disneyfans haal je hart maar op. Op 28 september lanceert beautymerk ColourPop immers een limited edition Disney Designer-collectie, geïnspireerd op al je favoriete Disneyprinsessen.

De lijn zal 18 verschillende producten omvatten, gaande van lipstick over highlighter en oogschaduw tot een pakketje lipgloss. De zes lipsticks die deze collectie bevat werden elk vernoemd naar een andere Disneyprinses, en ook de andere producten van de collectie kregen een leuke, op Disney geïnspireerde naam. ColourPop koop je in België voorlopig alleen online via de internationale webshop. Snel zijn is dus de boodschap!