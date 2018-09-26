Haal je prinsessenhart maar op: ColourPop lanceert Disney Designer collectie
De lijn zal 18 verschillende producten omvatten, gaande van lipstick over highlighter en oogschaduw tot een pakketje lipgloss. De zes lipsticks die deze collectie bevat werden elk vernoemd naar een andere Disneyprinses, en ook de andere producten van de collectie kregen een leuke, op Disney geïnspireerde naam. ColourPop koop je in België voorlopig alleen online via de internationale webshop. Snel zijn is dus de boodschap!
