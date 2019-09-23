Gucci slaat andere richting in op de modeweek in Milaan Timon Van Mechelen

23 september 2019

10u45 0 Style Sinds de aanstelling van Alessandro Michele bij Gucci in 2015, floreerde het Italiaanse merk als nooit tevoren. De verkoop ging door het dak, net als de winst. Sinds juli nam dat effect wat af, dus besloot de creatief directeur afgelopen weekend het roer om te gooien.

Van drukke kleurrijke retro-ontwerpen en extravagante accessoires naar cleane en strakke silhouetten: de ommekeer van Gucci werd meteen duidelijk toen Alessandro Michele de eerste 21 modellen de catwalk opstuurde in volledige beige en ivoorkleurige silhouetten. “Ik wil niet (te lang) in herhaling vallen”, legde Michele uit aan WWD net voor de modeshow van start ging afgelopen weekend. “Ik ben niet verplicht om steeds voor dezelfde stijl te kiezen, hoewel je natuurlijk altijd mijn handtekening zult herkennen in de kledingstukken. Persoonlijk krijg ik net energie van de nieuwe richting die we aan het inslaan zijn.”