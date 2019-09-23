Gucci-model protesteert tijdens fashion week in Milaan Nele Annemans

23 september 2019

16u00

Bron: Metro UK 0 Style Gisterenavond werd de modeweek in Milaan afgesloten, maar dat verliep niet helemaal zoals gepland. Tijdens de show ging een model namelijk onverwacht in protest.

Hier kwam je al te weten dat Alessandro Michele het gisteren helemaal over een andere boeg gooide met zijn nieuwe show, al werd hem dat niet helemaal in dank afgenomen. Hij begon zijn show met modellen die kledingstukken droegen die gebaseerd waren op een dwangbuis terwijl ze recht voor zich uit staarden. Toen model Ayesha Tan Jones de catwalk opliep protesteerde ze meteen door haar handen omhoog te houden waarop te lezen stond: ‘geestelijke gezondheid is geen mode’.

Gucci verdedigde zich en zei dat de jassen, ontworpen door Michele, niet zullen worden verkocht maar bedoeld waren om te tonen hoe de samenleving vandaag de individualiteit beperkt en hoe Gucci het tegengif daarvoor kan zijn. De witte outfits waren ook deel van de modeshow, in die zin dat ze context schepten voor de kledingstukken die daarna volgde.

Na de show postte het model een video op Instagram waarin ze zei: “Als kunstenaar en model die zelf al geworsteld heeft met haar mentale gezondheid, evenals vrienden en familie hebben die al geconfronteerd werden met depressie, angst- en bipolaire stoornissen en schizofrenie, is het kwetsend om te zien dat een groot modehuis zoals Gucci deze beelden gebruikt als concept voor een vluchtig modemoment.”

“Om deze worstelingen als rekwisieten te gebruiken om kleding te verkopen in een kapitalistisch klimaat is gewoon vulgair, fantasieloos en aanstootgevend voor de miljoenen mensen die erdoor getroffen worden”, ging ze nog verder.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat het modehuis met controverse te maken krijgt. In februari is Gucci al diep door het stof gegaan voor het ontwerp van een damestrui, die volgens critici veel leek op de racistische blackface-karikatuur. Het Italiaanse modemerk heeft zijn excuses aangeboden en de trui uit de handel gehaald.