Gucci maakt collectie voor videogame Margo Verhasselt

29 mei 2020

Modehuizen moeten tijdens de coronacrisis creatief uit de hoek komen en dat doen ze ook. Al is het wel op een manier die niet voor de hand liggend is: steeds vaker geven ze aandacht aan videogames. Zo werden collecties gemaakt voor avatars in De Sims, modeshows georganiseerd via Animal Crossing en nu slaat ook Gucci de handen ineen met Tennis Clash.

Gucci heeft exclusieve virtuele outfits ontworpen voor een samenwerking met het populaire spel Tennis Clash. De karakters kunnen dus gekleed gaan in mooie designerstuks zoals Gucci sneakers, sokken, zweetbandjes en kleding. In Tennis Clash kunnen spelers samen virtueel tennissen en deelnemen aan real-time competities. En dat kan binnenkort dus ook in designerlooks inclusief tennisbaan én rackets van het Italiaanse modehuis.

De outfits en features worden gelanceerd op 18 juni.