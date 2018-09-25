Gucci haalt alles uit de (verkleed)kast in Parijs Timon Van Mechelen

25 september 2018

12u03 0 Style Voor het eerst in de geschiedenis van het Italiaanse modemerk Gucci werd de lente- zomercollectie gisterenavond niet in Milaan voorgesteld maar in Parijs. En daar haalde creatief directeur Alessandro Michele alles voor uit de kast. Van een muzikaal intermezzo van Jane Birkin tot een papegaai op de schouders van een van de modellen. De collectie zelf was vooral heerlijk flamboyant en ging alle kanten uit.

Een wirwar van zowat alle stijlen door elkaar; zo kun je de nieuwe lente- en zomercollectie van Gucci nog het best omschrijven. Van mooi gesneden kostuums tot ietwat trashy trainingspakken en van jurkjes en broeken van slangenleer tot lange disco-jurken met franjes. De meest opvallende afwezige was de kenmerkende bloemenprint van het huis. Die werd vervangen door meer psychedelische motieven zoals glitterende ruiten en – jawel - aardbeien. Het leek wel alsof de modellen allemaal samen in de verkleedkoffer waren gedoken en er op de een of andere manier toch modebewust uitgekomen waren. Een feestje was het in ieder geval!