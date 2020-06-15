Givenchy heeft een nieuwe creatief directeur

(en die is een tikje excentrieker) Liesbeth De Corte

15 juni 2020

17u57

Bron: The Business of Fashion 0 Style Givenchy begint aan een nieuw hoofdstuk. En dat doet het Franse modehuis samen met Matthew Williams (34). De ontwerper volgt Clare Waight Keller op als artistiek directeur van het label.

Het gerucht gaat al langer dat Matthew Williams de hoofddesigner zou worden bij Givenchy. Nu is dat nieuwtje ook bevestigd. Op Instagram staat te lezen dat de 34-jarige Amerikaan zich vanaf 16 juni over de mannen- en vrouwencollecties van het Franse modehuis ontfermt. Hij is daarmee al de zevende creatief directeur bij Givenchy.

Williams is vooral bekend van het streetwearlabel 1017 Alyx 9SM. Hij is jong, maar geen groentje meer. Zo werkte hij in het verleden al samen met Nike, Moncler en Dior. Hij ontwierp outfits voor Lady Gaga én was artistiek directeur voor Kanye West. Zijn stijl en designs zijn cool, urban en een tikje excentrieker. De verwachtingen liggen dan ook hoog: fashionista’s hopen dat hij voor een frisse wind zorgt bij Givenchy.

“Ik ben LVMH (het moederbedrijf van Givenchy, red.) dankbaar dat het mij de kans geeft om mijn levenslange droom in vervulling te laten gaan”, reageert Williams. “In deze unieke tijden wil ik een boodschap van hoop uitdragen, samen met mijn collega’s. Ik hoop dat ik bij Givenchy heel wat positieve veranderingen kan teweegbrengen.”