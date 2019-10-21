Gigi Hadid neemt ons met nieuw Instagram-account mee backstage VW

21 oktober 2019

15u47

Bron: Vogue 0 Style Er is weinig zo charmant als een leuke wegwerpfoto. Dat dacht ook supermodel Gigi Hadid, die prompt een nieuw Instagram-account lanceerde met daarop een reeks analoge foto’s, genomen met een wegwerpcameraatje.

Gigi startte het account op 26 juni van dit jaar, met enkele foto’s van haar zus Bella in Firenze. In de weken daarna passeerden nog heel wat andere bekendheden de revue, zoals Carine Roitfeld en Cara Delevingne. Gigi gunt ons op die manier een blik op wat er zich afspeelt achter de schermen van de modewereld: zo nam ze haar volgers mee backstage bij modeshows, op repetities en naar afterparties.

Het meest iconische beeld dat er op Gigi’s account te vinden is, is waarschijnlijk de foto van Jennifer Lopez en Donatella Versace. Het duo is al jaren goed bevriend, en dat is absoluut te zien op het beeld in kwestie. Op het wegwerpshot zie je het duo tijdens de meest recente Milan Fashion Week, terwijl ze de dansvloer onveilig maken. Het beeld in kwestie lijkt trouwens verdacht veel op een foto uit 1999, waarom Jennifer en Donatella ook samen op de dansvloer staan. De ontwerpster merkte de treffende gelijkenis ook op, en plaatste beide beelden naast elkaar op haar Instagram-account.