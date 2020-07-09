Gespot: hippe haarstijlen mèt mondmasker om je oren te redden van pijnlijke elastiekjes Stéphanie Verzelen

16u34 0 Style Wie had gedacht dat we zo creatief zouden zijn met mondmaskers. Na alle bijzondere ontwerpen delen vrouwen online nu ook speciale haarstijlen die je met een mondmasker kan dragen. Niet alleen om er extra cute uit te zien, ook om je oren van die irritante elastiekjes te redden.

O jawel, het dragen van een mondmasker is nog altijd aangewezen. Niet alleen op het openbaar vervoer, ook in winkels moeten we binnenkort misschien verplicht het lapje stof bovenhalen. En dan is het wel zo fijn als je je mondmasker op een comfortabele – en, waarom ook niet, een coole – manier kan dragen.

Dat denken ook de creatieve vrouwen die nu online bijzondere haarstijlen delen die ze bij hun mondmaskers dragen. De kapsels zijn een leuke manier om je look meer persoonlijkheid te geven en een extra bonus? Ze elimineren die soms onaangename elastiekjes achter je oren. Moeilijk zijn ze niet: meer dan een paar elastieken, haarspelden en vlotte vingers heb je niet nodig.

1. De truc met de spelden

Verschillende vrouwen zijn creatief met haarspelden. Lekker simpel ook: neem gewoon aan beide kanten van je hoofd vooraan een dikke lok haar, draai die in een twist naar achter en bevestig. Daarna maak je met stevige, hippe haarspelden de elastieken van je mondmasker aan de twists vast. Voor een zachtere look zorg je nog even voor wat losse plukjes haar rond je gezicht en klaar!

Geen fan van de haartwists? Dan kan je je haar ook gewoon achteraan samenbinden in een paardenstaart, vlecht of dotje en daarna de elastieken van je mondmasker met haarspelden aan de zijkanten van je hoofd bevestigen. Deze look is natuurlijk het allermooist als je statementspelden gebruiken.

2. De hack met de dotjes

Een look met dubbele dotjes ziet er altijd hip en speels uit. Maar in mondmaskertijden is de haarstijl ook extra praktisch. Eerst maak je twee vlechten, daarna maak je dotjes door de vlechten aan weerszijden van je hoofd stevig vast te pinnen met spelden en tot slot maak je de elastieken van je mondmasker rond de dotjes vast.



3. Bandanamagie

Nooit gedacht dat we nog fan zouden worden van bandana’s, maar deze haarlooks zien er echt comfortabel – en uniek! – uit. Leg een bandana om je nek, steek beide uiteinden ervan door de elastieken van je mondmasker en bind de bandana daarna vast rond je hoofd of paardenstaart. Je kan trouwens nog alle kanten uit met dit kapsel: vlechten, dotjes of een ‘half updo’ werken ook.



Een New Yorkse influencer gaat nog een stapje verder en bedacht een gelijkaardige slimme hack voor vrouwen die een hoofddoek dragen. Een satijnen hoofddoek met motiefje gebruikt zij als mondmasker, door die eerst voor haar gezicht te houden, daarna beide uiteinden een paar keer te twisten en ze tot slot samen achteraan haar hoofd vast te maken met een elastiek. Deze truc kan je natuurlijk ook gewoon toepassen met een grote sjaal of bandana.