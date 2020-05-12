Gekleurde neus is nieuwe beautytrend Liesbeth De Corte

12 mei 2020

09u09

Bron: Dazed 4 Style Als we ons gezicht opmaken, besteden we vooral aandacht aan onze ogen en onze lippen. De neus wordt hoogstens een beetje gecontourd. Maar om de moraal hoog te houden tijdens de quarantaine zijn er veel mensen die hun creativiteit aanwakkeren. Bij make-upartiesten vertaalt zich dat in ... gekleurde neuzen.

Op straat zal je ze nog niet zien, maar op Instagram passeren ze veelvuldig: mensen die hun neus in de verf zetten. Letterlijk dan. Ze voorzien hem van een felle kleur, glitters of een tekening. Heel opvallend, maar toch niet clownesk.

Jan met de pet zal deze trend niet meteen uitproberen. Het zijn vooral professionele make-upartiesten en de zogenoemde e-girls die fan zijn. E-girls is een afkorting voor de naam ‘electronic girls’, oftewel tieners die veel tijd spenderen op het internet, en vooral het immens populaire TikTok. Ze zijn makkelijk te herkennen, want ze dragen graag pruiken in opvallende kleuren en felle maquillage. Sinds recent dus ook een gekleurde neus.

Een foto die is geplaatst door 濃油赤醬 (@_shelenary_) op 23 mei 2019 om 01:21 CEST

Lees ook:

Het beste van beide werelden: nieuwe beautytrend verenigt make-up en huidverzorging

Trend: met de bilnaad bloot in de zon