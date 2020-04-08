Gekke modetrend gespot op Instagram: bloggers creëren glamoureuze outfits met alleen een kussen en riem Stéphanie Verzelen

08 april 2020

13u09 0 Style Van al dat thuiszitten worden we creatief – en een tikkeltje gek. Getuige daarvan de nieuwste modetrend op Instagram: een outfit creëren met niet meer dan een kussen en een riem. Ziet er verrassend glamoureus uit én is lekker comfy. Quarantine chic? We love it.

Fashionbloggers durven weleens te experimenteren met hun garderobe, maar de lockdown maakt hen duidelijk extra innovatief. Gewone kleren dragen? Dat is nogal passé wanneer je thuis met om het even wat kan wegraken. En zelfs gewoon kleren dragen is vanaf nu nogal braafjes.

Loungewear voor fashionista’s

En zo ging de #quarantinepillowchallenge aan het trenden. De uitdaging? Een outfit creëren met alleen maar een kussen, een riem en wat accessoires. De perfecte look voor wie houdt van loungewear en er tegelijk ook glamoureus wil uitzien, quoi.

Want glamoureus ziet het er écht wel uit, verrassend genoeg, zeker als je de juiste accessoires erbij haalt. Dress it up met een statementriem, een designerhandtas en een paar stiletto’s of chique sneakers. En als je echt een showstopper van een kussenoutfit wil creëren, neem je het ultieme modeaccessoire erbij: een hondje.

Twinning kan natuurlijk ook en is nu zéker winning.

En zelfs de allerkleinste fashionista’s wagen zich aan de challenge.

Wij kunnen vooral niet wachten om het zelf uit te testen. Én om onze collega’s en vrienden het te zien proberen. Quarantine, but make it fashion!