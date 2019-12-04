Geen stoeipoezen in pikante poses meer: bekijk hier de foto’s van de nieuwe Pirelli-kalender TVM

04 december 2019

10u57 0 Style De beruchte Pirelli-kalender moest het lang hebben van stoeipoezen in pikante poses, maar die tijden zijn voorbij. Voor de editie van 2020 poseren onder andere Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart en Claire Foy voor de lens van de Italiaanse modefotograaf Paolo Roversi. Het thema dit jaar is ‘Romeo en Julia’.

Vorig jaar waren verschillende bekende namen in de kunst- en modewereld zoals model Gigi Hadi en balletdanseres Misty Copeland te zien in de kalender van de bandenfabrikant. Dit jaar maken opnieuw 9 bekende vrouwen hun opwachting, waarbij ze allemaal poseren als Julia uit ‘Romeo en Julia’. De uitverkorene dames van dienst zijn onder andere de voorgenoemde namen, maar ook bijvoorbeeld de Amerikaanse transgenderactrice Indya Moore en de Chinese zangeres Chris Lee. De Pirelli kalender voor 2020 is sinds deze week te koop.