Gedroogde bloemen en potpourri maken comeback TVM

23 september 2019

08u58 0 Style Zoek op de hashtag #driedflowers op Instagram en je vindt bijna 700.000 resultaten. Ook op Pinterest wemelt het van de gedroogde boeketjes bloemen en zelfs potpourri wordt weer populairder. De toenemende interesse in duurzaamheid zou daarbij een rol spelen.

Weinig mensen die regelmatig een vers boeketje in huis halen zijn zich ervan bewust, maar bloemen zijn helaas (vaak) erg slecht voor het milieu. Ze worden meestal in mensonvriendelijke omstandigheden geteeld in landen als Kenia, Colombia of Ecuador, waar pesticiden worden gebruikt die hier verboden zijn. Dan wordt 85% ervan ingevroren en op het vliegtuig hierheen geladen. En dan hebben we het nog niet gehad over de liters water die nodig zijn om ze te laten bloeien.

Producten kopen die langer meegaan, zijn als consument één van de mogelijkheden om milieuschade tegen te gaan en net daar komen gedroogde bloemen in het plaatje. Die gaan namelijk makkelijk 3 tot 4 jaar mee, terwijl een vers boeketje het maximum 2 weken uithoudt. Gedroogde bloemen zijn als vanzelfsprekend ook veel goedkoper en het spaart je tijd uit omdat je niet wekelijks langs de bloemenwinkel moet.

Paulien Verhaest, die de eerste 100% biologische bloemenwinkel van Vlaanderen uitbaat, vertelde eerder al aan HLN dat ze afgelopen winter 3 maanden lang een pop-up wilde openen met gedroogde bloemen, maar dat ze na 2 maanden al door haar voorraad heen zat. Daarom besloot ze een vaste stek te openen in Gent genaamd Blommm. In haar winkel geeft ze nu regelmatig workshops ‘droogbloemenboeket schikken’, want ook daar is de vraag groot naar.

Gedroogde bloemen koop je bij sommige bloemenzaken of bij winkels als Dille & Kamille of Maisons du Monde. Al kan je zo ook makkelijk zelf drogen door ze ondersteboven op te hangen. Hieronder zochten we wat beelden ter inspiratie bij elkaar: