Frank Ocean is het nieuwe gezicht van Prada Margo Verhasselt

13 januari 2020

15u52 0 Style Frank Ocean - zanger, songwriter, producer, schoonheid - is het nieuwe gezicht van Prada en schittert in de laatste nieuwe campagne van het Italiaanse modehuis.

Fotograaf David Sims was verantwoordelijk voor de prachtige kiekjes van Ocean en legde hem in zwart-wit vast op beeld. We zien Ocean op een van de beelden in een appartement staan met een jas, oversized T-shirt en een cropped camel broek.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Ocean zich aan modellenwerk waagt. Hij stond in het verleden al voor de lens voor Calvin Klein en Band of Outsiders. Naast Ocean verschijnen ook acteur Austin Butler en regisseur Nicolas Winding Refn in de campagne.