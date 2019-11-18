Fotograaf zet vrouwen met vitiligo in de kijker op Instagram Margo Verhasselt

18 november 2019

Alle soorten schoonheid moeten inclusief zijn", het is een uitspraak waar de Nederlandse fotograaf Elisabeth Van Aalderen zich volledig achter schaart. Ze zet eigenhandig vrouwen met de huidaandoening vitiligo in de kijker op Instagram.

Acht jaar geleden kreeg de Nederlandse fotograaf Elisabeth Van Aalderen de huidaandoening vitiligo, een auto-immuunziekte waarbij de pigmentcellen in huid en haar worden vernietigd. Maar dat was voor de fotografe geen reden om bij de pakken te blijven zitten. Sterker nog, ze trok er met haar camera op uit en begon andere vrouwen met de huidaandoening te fotograferen om de schoonheid van hun huid aan de wereld te tonen. De serie ‘Shades of Pale’ toont het lichaam van vrouwen van over de hele wereld en moedigt hen aan om hun huid te tonen.

“Vitiligo is zo krachtig: het zorgt ervoor dat je opvalt, je moet je unieke schoonheid omarmen”, legt Elisabeth uit op Instagram. Ze wil vrouwen aanmoedigen om zich beter in hun vel te voelen omdat ze zelf ook nog steeds vragen krijgt over de ziekte en wil dat mensen het beter begrijpen. “We nemen letterlijk afscheid van onze melanine maar eigenlijk breken we door het schoonheidsideaal. Dit project kan de grenzen doorbreken en mensen steunen. Schoonheid is hoe je het zelf invult. Elisabeth is nog steeds op zoek naar mensen die de aandoening in de kijker willen zetten. Interesse? Je kan haar contacteren via Instagram.