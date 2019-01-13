Flower power anno 2019: kunstenaar maakt sneakers van bloemen Liesbeth De Corte

13 januari 2019

12u03

Bron: HYPEBAE, SoleCollector 0 Style Eerlijk: wij zijn al trots als we op eigen houtje een geslaagd boeket kunnen samenstellen. Het is dan ook niet vreemd dat onze mond openvalt als we naar het werk van Mr. Flower Fantastic kijken. Deze florist uit New York ontwerpt sneakers, maar ook logo’s en iconen van bloemen.

Mr. Flower Fantastic, aka MFF, is ondertussen bijna een jaartje bezig met zijn bijzondere hobby. Al snel raakte hij opgepikt door socialemediagebruikers en vergrootte zijn naamsbekendheid. Dat was zeker het geval nadat hij een imitatie had gemaakt van de Air Max 97-sneaker uit de ‘Queen’-collectie van Nike, Serena Williams en Virgil Abloh, de man achter het streetwearmerk Off-White. Het bewijs: ondertussen heeft de man al meer dan 63.100 volgers op Instagram.

Tekst gaat verder onder de foto.

Ondanks zijn bekendheid blijft de Amerikaan met beide voetjes op de grond staan. Én hij blijft liever anoniem. “Bloemsierkunst is een prachtige kunstvorm, maar het wordt hard onderschat. Ik heb een soort spirituele band met bloemen. Maar ik kan ze niet maken. Het enige wat ik doe is ze een beetje arrangeren. Het draait dus niet om mij of om hoe ik eruit zie. De bloemen zijn het enige wat telt”, zie MFF in een interview met sneakersite SoleCollector.

Allergie

Om zijn anonimiteit te bewaren, draagt de creatieveling op elke foto een masker. Al heeft dat nog een andere, belangrijke reden: ironisch genoeg is hij allergisch aan allerlei pollen, én dus ook aan bloemen. Moest hij geen medicatie nemen, geen handschoenen dragen en het masker niet opzetten, zou hij last krijgen van gevoelige sinussen, eczema, een prikkelende en dichtgeknepen keel en andere kwaaltjes.

Het loont de moeite om zijn Instagramaccount in de gaten te houden. Af en toe verstopt hij een van z’n werkjes. De eerlijke vinder mag het gratis meenemen. Een kleine kanttekening: jammer genoeg vertoeft hij het merendeel van zijn tijd in New York en andere Amerikaanse steden. Wie wil, kan op de site van MFF wél een poster kopen met één van zijn creaties op.