Fendi herintroduceert favoriete handtas van Carrie Bradshaw op Milan Fashion Week TVM

21 september 2018

17u33 0 Style Zes seizoenen lang droeg Carrie de ‘Baguette’-tas van Fendi trouw onder haar arm. Op de modeweek in Milaan heeft het modehuis de iconische tas nu opnieuw heruitgebracht. In een aantal nieuwe kleuren en prints weliswaar.

De Baguette-tas van Fendi werd gelanceerd in 1997 en groeide al snel uit tot een zogenaamde it-bag. Met behulp van de serie Sex and the City en personage Carrie Bradshaw. Sarah Jessica Parker, de actrice die rol van Carrie speelt, zei daar in een interview ooit het volgende over: “Carrie die de Baguette droeg, was een heel belangrijk moment voor ons. De timing was perfect voor het verhaal dat we wilden vertellen en het personage dat ik speelde. Eenmaal Fendi ons de items had uitgeleend en iedereen zag hoe populair de tas erdoor werd, wilde iedereen plots kleding uitlenen. Het heeft ons enorm hard vooruit geholpen.”

Het kleine tasje met kort hengsel verscheen op de catwalk in Milaan nu in meerdere varianten. Zo zagen we de Baguette onder andere in slangenleer, met diamanten, bloemenprint en in het bekende Fendi-motief voorbijkomen.