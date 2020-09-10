Fendi heeft eindelijk een opvolger gevonden voor de legendarische Karl Lagerfeld LDC

11u23 0 Style De Brit Kim Jones komt aan het hoofd te staan bij Fendi. Hij moet er de schoenen vullen van de legendarische ontwerper Karl Lagerfeld, die anderhalf jaar geleden overleed. Naast zijn rol bij Chanel stond Lagerfeld ook maar liefst 54 jaar aan het roer stond het Italiaanse modehuis.

Toen Karl Lagerfeld februari vorig jaar overleed, werd er quasi meteen een logische opvolger gevonden bij Chanel. Zijn rechterhand Virginie Viard nam de rol van creatief directeur over. Maar wie in zijn voetsporen zou treden bij Fendi? Dat was lange tijd onduidelijk. Tot nu: de Brit Kim Jones is aangesteld als de nieuwe creatief directeur van de vrouwencollectie. Hij zal nauw samenwerken met het nichtje van de oprichter, Silvia Venturini Fendi, die zich ontfermt over de mannen- en accessoire-collecties.

Kim Jones is een grote naam in de modewereld. Hij werkte onder meer bij Mulberry, Alexander McQueen en Louis Vuitton, en is sinds 2018 artistiek directeur bij Dior Homme. De designer is ook van plan om die functie te blijven bekleden. Opvallend, want hij is daarmee, net zoals Lagerfeld, een van de weinige ontwerpers die aan het roer van twee grote luxemerken staat. “Werken voor twee van zulke prestigieuze huizen is een echte eer als ontwerper. Om deel uit te maken van het huis van Fendi en mijn werk bij Dior Men’s voort te zetten, is een enorm voorrecht”, zo zegt Jones er zelf over.

Z’n modevolgelingen moeten dus niet bang zijn: beide banen zitten elkaar niet in de weg. Fendi en Diro maken allebei deel uit van ’s werelds grootste luxeconglomeraat LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy).