Fans van Harry Styles slaan massaal aan het haken

02 juli 2020

14u56 0 Style Heb jij je tijdens de quarantaine ook creatief beziggehouden? Dan ben je niet alleen. TikTokkende fans van Harry Styles (26) demonstreerden de voorbije maanden massaal hun doe-het-zelfskills. Of hoe een kleurrijke cardigan een nieuwe hype in gang zette.

Haken wint de jongste tijd aan populariteit. Ook bij de fans van zanger Harry Styles, zo blijkt. Tijdens een optreden in ‘The Today Show’ in februari droeg de Brit een opvallende gehaakte cardigan van designer JW Anderson. Enige minpuntje bleek het prijskaartje van zo’n 1.400 euro.

Zijn fans probeerden daarop de trui na te maken en tonen tot op vandaag hun haakkunsten via TikTok. Al is dat niet de enige plaats waar de JW Andersons trui in een zelfgemaakt jasje gestoken wordt: ook in het populaire videospel Animal Crossing duiken exemplaren op. Al deze aandacht is ook de creatieve directeur van het merk niet ontgaan. Jonathan Anderson was zo onder de indruk dat hij nu het exacte patroon van de trui heeft gedeeld.



