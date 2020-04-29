Fan van een urban jungle? Deze plantjes scoor je momenteel online met flinke korting (en je steunt er lokale webshops mee!) Nele Annemans

29 april 2020

10u58 2 Style Hoewel de grote tuincentra de deuren opnieuw mochten openen, zijn er nog altijd heel veel plantjes die momenteel op de vuilnisbelt belanden. Veel shops blijven immers met overschotten zitten. Maar daar vonden heel wat webshops een oplossing voor: zij bieden nu massaal plantenboxen met kortingen aan, die je bovendien ietsje later al voor je deur geleverd worden. Win-win-win!

Plantsome

Plantsome was een van de pioniers uit de Benelux die online planten gingen verkopen. En via hun website koop je nooit meer de foute groene vriend. Via zes vragen kom je er immers achter welke kamerplant het best bij je past. Plantsome heeft ook een gratis app met verzorgingstips, waardoor je nooit meer vergeet wanneer je welke plant water moet geven. Ideaal voor degenen onder ons met niet zulke groene vingers! En ook zij zetten een nieuwe actie op poten waarbij je verschillende plantenpakketten kan scoren én dat aan flinke kortingen.

Meer info vind je op plantsome.nl.

Plantiful

Nog een leuk initiatief dat je heel wat puzzelwerk bespaart, is dat van Ellen Boeckx en Mathias Vissers met een tamelijk gering, maar mooi aanbod aan vetplantjes, cactussen en enkele kamerplanten. Inclusief ideale potje. Je koopt bij Plantiful namelijk altijd een leuke plant-potcombinatie. En om de keuze nog makkelijker te maken deelden ze hun collectie op in een aantal essentials met eenvoudige must-haves voor in je interieur en een reeks designerstuks voor als het net dat tikkeltje meer mag zijn. Bovendien houden zij nu ook een grote outlet-actie onder het motto #kooplokaal. Zo kan je verschillende soorten vetplantpaketten kopen aan een wel erg zacht prijsje, en hoe meer je er koopt: hoe goedkoper!

Meer info vind je op: plantiful.be.

Plantje.nl

Net als Plantsome behoort Plantje.nl tot de grootste online plantenwinkels van de Benelux. Waarmee zij er met kop en schouders bovenuit steken? Hun supervoordelige package deals. Zo haal je momenteel voor 35,95 euro al een urban jungle starter package of een luchtzuiverende plantenmix in huis. Onze favoriet? De ‘Groene kneusjes’-box. Door de coronacrisis zijn er immers veel plantjes in de vuilbak beland, soms met een schoonheidsfoutje, maar die perfect nog een tweede thuis kunnen vinden. Bovendien is het een verrassing welke je er krijgt. Zeker is dat het gaat om 8 tot 12 planten en dat je ze voor een prikje in huis haalt. Voor de box betaal je immers amper 19,50 euro.

Meer info vind je op: plantje.nl.

The Plantcorner (Antwerpen)

Goed nieuws voor die van ‘t Stad, bij de webshop van The Plant Corner van Sofie Vertongen kon je al terecht voor verschillende airplants en sierpotjes, maar via de Instagrampagina kan je nu ook tal van andere planten in huis halen die ze normaal gezien in haar fysieke shop verkoopt. Zo post Sofie regelmatig op haar stories welke nieuwe stuks je kan shoppen en levert ze vanaf 25 euro aan huis, tenminste als je in Antwerpen woont.

Meer info vind je op de Instagrampagina en theplantcorner.com.

GRUUN

Normaal kan je gezellig een kopje koffie of thee - inclusief heerlijk stukje taart - nuttigen in hun urban jungle, maar ook bij GRUUN gooide het coronavirus roet in het eten. Daarom besloten ze snel een webshop op te starten, met succes. Je vindt er tal van planten, maar ook leuke accessoires zoals boeken, een gouden gieter of plantenhangers op. Planten en potten worden wel alleen in Brussel, Dilbeek en Gent geleverd. Boeken en accessoires kunnen ook in heel België verstuurd worden.

Meer info vind je op gruun.brussels.

Fleur-direct.be

En ook bij Fleur Direct kan je terecht voor tal van kamer- én buitenplanten. Makkelijk is dat je ze meteen inclusief bijpassende bloempot kan kopen. Daarnaast hebben ook zij een aantal leuke plantenpakketten, die ook nog in z’n geheel goed bij elkaar passen want er zitten ook matching bloempotten bij. Makkelijker kan haast niet! Bovendien shop je er veel met korting momenteel.

Meer info vind je op: fleur-direct.be.

Green lifestyle store

Bij Green lifestyle store kan je terecht voor van alles en nog wat: kamerplanten, groen voor op je balkon, weckpotten, droogbloemen: je vindt er werkelijk alles. En ook zij hebben een speciale actie lopen momenteel. Zo kan je sale box met vier planten kiezen inclusief pot voor slechts 34,95 euro.

Meer info vind je op greenlifestylestore.nl.