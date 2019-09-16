Familie Beckham steunt Victoria op haar modeshow TVM

11u18 1 Style Afgelopen zondag presenteerde Victoria Beckham (45) haar nieuwe lente- en zomercollectie voor 2020 op London Fashion Week. Naar goede gewoonte was ook haar hele gezin aanwezig om haar bij te staan.

“Heel veel liefde voor mammie vandaag, goed gedaan Victoria! We zijn zoals altijd weer erg trots op je”, schreef David Beckham bij een foto op Instagram van hem en zijn kinderen. De voormalige Spice Girl postte ook zelf een aantal foto’s, waaronder een kiekje met dochter Harper. Daar schreef ze “mijn nummer één gast!” bij.

De show zelf vond plaats in het gebouw van het ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken in Londen. Volgens Vogue was haar collectie iets losser en romantischer dan de voorgaande, en dat was ook de bedoeling van Beckham. “Ik wil dat de kleren meebewegen met een vrouw, dat ze meebewegen met haar leven”, zei ze na afloop. Buiten probeerden de klimaatactivisten van Extinction Rebellion overigens haar show te boycotten. Dat hadden ze eerder al aangekondigd omdat ze vinden dat de mode-industrie veel te veel milieuschade teweegbrengt.