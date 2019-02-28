Erni Stollberg is 97 jaar en een ster op Instagram TVM

Bron: NRC Next 0 Style De 97-jarige Erni Stollberg is de ster van het Instagramaccount van conceptstore Park in Wenen. De voormalige revuedanseres poseert regelmatig in de meest extravagante outfits op het account en komt ook dagelijks even aanwaaien bij de winkel. Klanten, vaak ook jongeren, komen ondertussen speciaal voor haar langs.

In 2016 verscheen voor het eerst een foto van Erni Stollberg op het Instagramaccount van de Weense boetiek Park. Een hoogbejaarde vrouw in extravagante designerkledij bleek wel aan te slaan, dus werden er op regelmatige basis foto’s van haar gepost. De ene keer draagt ze een gigantische donsjas van de Belgische ontwerper Christian Wijnants, dan heeft ze hippe sneakers van Raf Simons aan en op een andere foto poseert ze dan weer in een experimentele outfit van Y/Project. Opvallend vaak in Belgische stuks duidelijk.

De foto’s van Stollberg zorgden ervoor dat het account van Park van 400 volgers naar 47.000 volgers steeg. Al heeft een artikel dat in april 2017 verscheen op Vogue.com daar ook wel aan bijgedragen. Ondertussen is ze een ware ster en doet ze dagelijks praatjes met klanten in de winkel.

In een interview met de Nederlandse krant NRC Next zei Markus Strasser, samen met zijn vriend Helmut Ruthner eigenaar van Park, er een tijdje geleden het volgende over: “We lezen haar de commentaren bij de posts voor. Dat ontroert haar soms. Maar ik denk vooral dat het fijn voor haar is dat ze iets te doen heeft. Ze heeft namelijk geen familie meer.”