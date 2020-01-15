Emilia Clarke is Clinique’s eerste ambassadrice Margo Verhasselt

15 januari 2020

16u17

Bron: People 0 Style Beautymerk Clinique heeft voor het eerst een global ambassador aangeduid. En die eer, die is weggelegd voor niemand minder dan Emilia Clarke (33).

Clarke maakt haar debuut in een campagne voor het merk’s iD Collection, een lijn waarbij je je eigen hydraterende crèmes bijeen kan combineren voor het ultieme hydraterende effect. “Het is geweldig en nederig makend om de eerste ambassadeur te zijn”, vertelt de Game of Thrones-actrice aan People. “Ik hou van Clinique omdat het merk zo veelzijdig is.”

De voor een Emmy genomineerde actrice legt uit dat ze voor het eerst met het merk in aanraking kwam toen ze erg jong was. En de producten pas gebruikte toen ze wist ‘waarvoor merken staan’. “Wanneer ik keek naar alle verschillende beautymerken in winkelketens, dan merkte ik op dat Clinique altijd erg universeel was, ik ben erg blij om met hen samen te werken.”