Eindelijk! Zara schakelt voor het eerst curvy model in VW

26 augustus 2019

10u48

Bron: Vogue 0 Style Wie Zara kent weet dat de Spaanse modeketen niet meteen bekend staat om z’n campagnes met modellen met rondingen. Meer zelfs, het is de allereerste keer dat het modemerk een curvy model inschakelt voor een campagne.

De eer het eerste curvy model ooit voor Zara te mogen zijn viel de Nederlandse Jill Kortleve te beurt. Het 25-jarige model is geen groentje in de modewereld en schitterde het voorbije jaar onder andere al in een campagne voor Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty en Alexander McQueen.

Op Instagram is Jill alvast in de wolken dat ze door Zara voor deze campagne werd gekozen. “Bedankt Zara, dat jullie me kozen als allereerste curvy model voor jullie website”, klinkt het blij bij een foto waarop ze te zien in in een double breasted Zara-blazer.

Sinds Korteleve haar vrouwelijke rondingen leerde omarmen is ze succesvoller dan ooit. Haar uiterlijk sluit immers perfect aan bij de visie van sommige modehuizen, zoals bijvoorbeeld Rihanna’s Fenty. Wie de foto’s van Jill op Instagram (en in de campagne van Zara) bekijkt, zou haar misschien niet meteen als plussize bestempelen. Wat je moet weten is dat Jill met haar maatje 40/42 in de ogen van de mode-industrie het perfecte plussize model is. De maten van ‘standaard’ modellen schommelen immers eerder rond maatje 34.