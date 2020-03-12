Een legging is geen broek… al denkt modehuis Chanel daar anders over VW

12 maart 2020

13u02

Bron: Who What Wear 0 Style Tot voor kort waren ze nog de ultieme fashion faux pas, maar daar brengt Chanel nu verandering in. Het modehuis toont dat een legging wél een broek kan zijn, en daar gaan heel wat influencers graag in mee.

Enkele maanden geleden was het nog ondenkbaar om gehuld in een legging op de eerste rij van de shows op Paris Fashion Week te zitten. Dit jaar waren deze pseudo-broeken echter een onwaarschijnlijk hit tijdens de modeweken. Het merk dat een moedige poging doet om ons vooroordeel tegenover leggings te veranderen? Chanel.

Het modehuis bracht in z’n Cruise 2020-collectie een legging met glinsterende logo’s uit, en bombardeerde die meteen tot het steritem van de collectie. De legging werd gestyled met kleurrijke tweed jassen en schoenen in Mary-Jane stijl. Prijskaartje van de broek die er eigenlijk geen is? Een luttele *kuch* 1.940 euro.

Dat weerhield tal van influencers er echter niet van om gehuld in het hebbeding naar de modeweken af te zakken of trots hun legging op sociale media te posten. Oordeel vooral zelf over hun outfits.