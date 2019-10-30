Duitse magazine ‘Elle’ onder vuur na het bestempelen van zwarte modellen als modetrend TVM

10u02 0 Style De Duitse variant van modemagazine Elle krijgt het zwaar te verduren nadat ‘Diet Prada’, een gevreesd Instagramduo dat misstanden in de mode-industrie aan de kaak stelt, aan het licht bracht dat ze in hun novembernummer zwarte modellen als trend omschreven.

In het bewuste artikel dat de titel ‘Black is back’ draagt, wat zoveel wil zeggen als ‘zwart is terug in’, worden 6 gekleurde modellen vernoemd die het goed doen in de modewereld. “Niet goed bezig Elle Germany”, schreef ‘Diet Prada’ bij een foto van de pagina uit het magazine. “Dit is gewoonweg ironisch aangezien zij samen met een groot ander deel van de mode-industrie tot voor kort zelf nog weigerden om donkere modellen visibiliteit te geven.”

Bovendien merkte ‘Diet Prada’ nog op dat het modetijdschrift op de koop toe ook de verkeerde naam bij één van de modellen had geschreven. Zo werd er een foto gebruikt van model Naomi Chin Wing terwijl de tekst over Janaye Furman gaat. Verder werd de titel ‘Back to Black’ ook op de cover van het magazine geplaatst, boven een foto van een blank model. “Dit verzin je gewoon niet”, aldus ‘Diet Prada’.