Dua Lipa wordt het nieuwe gezicht van Pepe Jeans LDC

26 februari 2019

17u38

Neem het aan van iemand die elke dag in de auto zit: je moet de radio nog maar aanzetten, en de kans is groot dat Dua Lipa uit de boxen knalt. De Britse popster scoort het ene hitje na het andere. En nu heeft ze blijkbaar ook haar zinnen gezet op een carrière in de modewereld.

Dua Lipa wordt het nieuwe gezicht van Pepe Jeans. Dat maakt de 23-jarige schone zelf bekend op sociale media en in een interview met Vogue. “Het leuke is dat het een Brits merk is”, vertelt ze aan het modeblad. “Ik herinner me nog goed hoe ik me als klein meisje vergaapte aan campagneposters van Pepe Jeans. Daar stonden dan vrouwen als Sienna Miller en Alexa Chung up, échte iconen. Het feit dat ik als eerste muzikante ooit het uithangbord van dit label mag zijn, maakt me extra trots.”

De zwart-witte foto’s werden geshoot door David Sims, die eerder al legendes als David Bowie, Nirvana, Courtney Love en Björk voor z’n lens kreeg. Op elk kiekje is Dua Lipa te zien in een volledige jeansoutfit, uiteraard. “De samenwerking voelde heel natuurlijk aan", zei ze daar nog over.