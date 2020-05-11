Dragen we deze zomer allemaal de bubbelvlecht? Hij is nu al trending Stéphanie Verzelen

11 mei 2020

09u03 0 Style Een nieuwe zomer, een nieuwe haartrend. En de komende maanden lijkt het erop dat de ‘pull-through braid’ of ‘bubbelvlecht’ de troon zal bestijgen. Heel wat vrouwen op TikTok en andere sociale media zijn nu al grote fan, en goed nieuws: de haarstijl recreëren is echt easy-peasy.

Vlechten zijn elke zomer hot. Logisch, want ze zijn de perfecte oplossing op hittegolfdagen, strandtripjes, festivals en andere zonovergoten momenten. Maar voor de visgraatvlechten, watervalvlechten of dubbele dutch braids van de voorbije zomers had je best wel getrainde handen nodig.

Gelukkig is de bubbelvlecht daarentegen een makkie. Misschien daarom is hij nu al zo populair op sociale media. Het enige wat je nodig hebt: veel kleine elastiekjes. Het enige wat je moet doen: het stuk haar dat je wil vlechten in twee delen en dan telkens het onderste deel in twee stukken over het bovenste heen ‘weven’ en vastmaken met een elastiekje. Deze handige TikTokvideo verduidelijkt.



Eens je die basics onder de knie hebt, kan je nog heel wat kanten uit met de bubbelvlecht. Je kan je haar in één grote vlecht dragen of in twee. Je kan de bubbelvlecht ‘omkeren’ door het bovenste deel in twee stukken onder het onderste deel vast te maken, zodat de elastieken niet zichtbaar zijn. Of je kan de vlecht opleuken met accessoires: een sjaal erdoorheen weven of de haarstijl afwerken met kleurrijke spelden of een haarband.

Zo dragen Instagrammers de bubbelvlecht

Met een rij diamantjes in het midden.

Afgewerkt met bloemen.

Lekker casual onder een pet.

In een romantische, half opgestoken haarstijl.

Vanaf de haarlijn ingevlochten voor een sportieve look.

Nonchalant en schattig onder een zomerhoed.

