Dolce & Gabbana cancelt modeshow in China na beschuldigingen van racisme
De bewuste campagnevideo werd als eerste op het Chinese sociale netwerk Weibo Monday geplaatst en werd daar na minder dan 24 uur al offline gehaald. Te laat natuurlijk, want ondertussen circuleerden de beelden al op zowat alle Chinese platforms. Ook op de officiële Instagram- en Facebookaccounts van het merk bleven ze gewoon staan.
De situatie werd er niet bepaald beter op toen screenshots van een gesprek tussen Stefano Gabbana en een Chinees meisje uitlekten. Hij vertelt daarin dat de Chinezen zich superieur voelen, dat het een “kakland” is waar het altijd stinkt en iedereen tot de maffia behoort en dat hij de campagne nooit zelf offline had gehaald, maar dat zijn werknemers nu eenmaal achterlijk zijn. Hij schrijft haar ook dat ‘wij westerlingen’ tenminste geen hond eten en van onze dieren houden, dus dat Chinezen eigenlijk racistischer zijn.
Hoewel de twee Italiaanse ontwerpers zelf beweren dat hun Instagramaccount gehacked werd, verspreidden de screenshots zich als een lopend vuurtje met de hashtag #BoycottDolce bij. Het is overigens niet de eerste keer dat Domenico en Stefano beschuldigd worden van racisme. In 2012 werd al eens weken geprotesteerd voor hun flagshipstore in Hongkong, nadat personeel inwoners van de stad verboden had om foto’s te nemen van de etalage terwijl toeristen en Chinezen van het vaste land wel hun gang mochten gaan.
Recenter in 2015 sprak het ontwerpersduo zich in een interview uit tegen het krijgen van kinderen door homostellen, ook al zijn ze zelf homoseksueel en een koppel. Ook daarna volgde protest, door onder andere celebs als Miley Cyrus en Ellen DeGeneres. Nog maar een paar maanden geleden kwamen de twee dan weer in opspraak nadat ze de #DGLovesChina campagne gelanceerd hadden, waarin sommige Chinezen zich als achtergesteld en onderontwikkeld vonden overkomen.
