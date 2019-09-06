Doe de bloempot: de bowl haircut is opnieuw hip Margo Verhasselt

11u10 0 Style Van kapsels die naar koffiebrouwsels vernoemd werden tot alle kleuren van de regenboog: 2019 was een jaar vol verrassingen in de kapperswereld. De grootste tot nu toe? Het bloempotkapsel lijkt opnieuw populair te zijn.

Ooit was het bloempotkapsel razend populair. Muzikale legendes als The Beatles en de Ramones introduceerden het bij het grote publiek en het was lang een van de meest gevraagde kapsels bij kappers. Zoals dat gaat met trends, werd de haarstijl de laatste jaren verafschuwd. Wie er toch mee buitenkwam, werd stiekem zelfs een beetje bespot. Maar nu maakt de coupe een comeback.

Weliswaar een geüpdatete variant van de bloempot. Met opgeschoren zijkanten - millimeterkort aan de onderkant, steeds langer naar boven toe – en toffe kleurtjes, komt het bloempotkapsel 2.0 net helemaal niet meer ouderwets over. We zagen hem vorig jaar opnieuw verschijnen op de rode loper van het Met Gala en op verschillende catwalks op de modeweken. Maar ook actrice Charlize Theron zette de schaar in haar blonde lokken voor de film ‘The Fate of the Furious (Fast 8)’ en komt bijzonder goed met de coupe weg. Daarnaast zagen we al Celine Dion met een bloempotkapsel op de cover van Harper’s Bazar verschijnen.

