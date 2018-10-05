Dochter van Kate Moss (16) maakt haar debuut als model Nele Annemans

Lila Moss, de 16-jarige dochter van het legendarische model Kate Moss, is het nieuwe gezicht van de beautycampagne van de Amerikaanse ontwerper Marc Jacobs. Daarmee maakt ze niet alleen haar debuut als model, maar treedt ze ook in de voetsporen van haar moeder.

Lila Moss haar debuutcampagne werd gefotografeerd door David Sims en stond onder de creatieve leiding van Katie Grand. "De campagneshoot in New York was een erg leuke ervaring", vertelt Lila Moss. "Ik ben ook echt een grote fan van zijn make-up, zeker van de bronzers. Bovendien ken ik Marc al jaren omdat mijn moeder al lange tijd erg goed bevriend met hem is."

"Ik ontmoette Lila tien jaar geleden toen ik op vakantie was in Ibiza. Ik had toen afgesproken met haar moeder en toen zag ik al Lila's sterke karakter, maar ook haar pure schoonheid", aldus Marc Jacobs over de samenwerking. "De volgende keer dat ik haar zag, in 2011, was haar karakter nog dynamischer geworden en haar schoonheid nog groter."

Voor Marc Jacobs was het ook een nostalgisch moment toen hij zowel Kate, als haar dochter en fotograaf David Sims in de studio had. "Toen ze dit jaar in juli samen in onze studio zaten om de beautycampagne te shooten, kwamen alle herinneringen naar boven van de eerste keer dat ik Kate ontmoette toen ze 18 jaar oud was en model liep voor de grungecollectie voor de lente/zomer van 1993. Het is dan ook met trots dat ik de eerste beelden van onze shoot deel. Lila straalt in de campagne, en haar kalmte, geduld en vriendelijkheid maakten dit project nog specialer dan ik me had voorgesteld. Bij elk portret stapte ze moeiteloos in een ander personage."

En met een moeder als Kate Moss staat haar ongetwijfeld nog een mooie modellencarrière te wachten. "Ze heeft me altijd geleerd om hard te werken en beleefd te zijn, en om er altijd voor te zorgen dat je je goed voelt bij wat je doet", vertelt Lila. Een nieuw topmodel is geboren.