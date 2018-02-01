Dochter Reese Witherspoon maakt debuut als model

    • TVM
Ava Phillippe
Rodarte Ava Phillippe
Style Ava Phillippe, de 18-jarige dochter van Reese Witherspoon en haar ex-man Ryan Phillippe, heeft haar eerste klus als model beet. Ze is te zien in een campagne van modehuis Rodarte.

“Heel erg bedankt aan Kate en Laure Mulleavy (de twee zusjes achter Rodarte, red.) voor deze fantastische kans om mezelf te verkleden en terwijl ook de creativiteit van vrouwen te steunen,” schreef Ava Phillipe over de fotoshoot op Instagram.

Met die creativiteit van vrouwen doelt ze op het feit dat de zussen Mulleavy allemaal sterke vrouwen uitgekozen hebben die hen inspireren. Naast Philippe zijn onder andere ook nog Gia Coppola, muzikaal duo Chloe x Halle, zangeres Grimes en actrice Kirsten Dunst te zien. Die laatste poseert hoogzwanger, waarmee ze aan de buitenwereld nu officieel laat weten dat ze in verwachting is.

De fotoshoot baadt in een feeërieke sfeer, de vrouwen lijken wel net weg gewandeld uit een sprookje. De jurken maken deel uit van de herfst/winter 2018 collectie van Rodarte. 

FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered Tulle Gown as worn by @kirstendunst. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair:  @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #rodarte #kirstendunst

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@rodarte) op

FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered and Draped Tulle Gowns as worn by @chloexhalle. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair:  @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #rodarte #chloeandhalle

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@rodarte) op

FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Polka Dotted Tiered Ruffle Coat and Skirt as worn by @danaigurira. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair:  @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #rodarte #danaigurira

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@rodarte) op

FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Silk Chiffon Ensemble as worn by @mirandajuly. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair:  @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #mirandajuly #rodarte

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@rodarte) op

FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Polka Dotted Tiered Ruffle Coat and Skirt as worn by @danaigurira. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair:  @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #rodarte #danaigurira

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@rodarte) op

FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered Tulle Ensemble as worn by @avaphillippe. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair:  @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #avaphillippe #rodarte

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@rodarte) op

FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Faux Fur and Iridescent Leather Jacket and Skirt as worn by @mastergia . Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair:  @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #rodarte #giacoppola

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@rodarte) op

FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered Tulle Draped Gown as worn by @avaphillippe. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair:  @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #rodarte #avaphillippe

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@rodarte) op

Meer over

Lees meer

1 reactie

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

  • Pasceline Dubois

    Had ze niet de dochter geweest had ze nooit die kans gekregen!

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen