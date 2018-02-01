Dochter Reese Witherspoon maakt debuut als model
“Heel erg bedankt aan Kate en Laure Mulleavy (de twee zusjes achter Rodarte, red.) voor deze fantastische kans om mezelf te verkleden en terwijl ook de creativiteit van vrouwen te steunen,” schreef Ava Phillipe over de fotoshoot op Instagram.
Met die creativiteit van vrouwen doelt ze op het feit dat de zussen Mulleavy allemaal sterke vrouwen uitgekozen hebben die hen inspireren. Naast Philippe zijn onder andere ook nog Gia Coppola, muzikaal duo Chloe x Halle, zangeres Grimes en actrice Kirsten Dunst te zien. Die laatste poseert hoogzwanger, waarmee ze aan de buitenwereld nu officieel laat weten dat ze in verwachting is.
De fotoshoot baadt in een feeërieke sfeer, de vrouwen lijken wel net weg gewandeld uit een sprookje. De jurken maken deel uit van de herfst/winter 2018 collectie van Rodarte.
FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered Tulle Gown as worn by Kirsten Dunst.
FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered and Draped Tulle Gowns as worn by Chloe x Halle.
FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Polka Dotted Tiered Ruffle Coat and Skirt as worn by Danai Gurira.
FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Silk Chiffon Ensemble as worn by Miranda July.
FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered Tulle Ensemble as worn by Ava Phillippe.
FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Faux Fur and Iridescent Leather Jacket and Skirt as worn by Gia Coppola.
FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered Tulle Draped Gown as worn by Ava Phillippe.
