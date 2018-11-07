Diverse modellen verzamelen voor fotoshoot als protest tegen Victoria’s Secret Margo Verhasselt

07 november 2018

12u10

Bron: The Independent 0 Style Morgen is het weer zo ver: ‘s werelds meest gevraagde modellen paraderen in niemendalletjes op de catwalk in New York. Voor wie niet weet over wat het gaat: dan vindt de Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show opnieuw plaats, maar daar is niet iedereen even blij om.

De jaarlijkse Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is niet meer weg te denken uit de modewereld, de show heeft wereldwijd heel wat fans (zo’n vijf miljoen mensen bekeken de show vorig jaar op televisie) en brengt daarnaast heel wat geld in het laatje. Bloedmooie modellen, lingerie, glitter, glamour, vleugels en optredens van de bekendste artiesten, de show heeft alles om een succes te zijn. Het enige dat ontbreekt: diversiteit.

En dat is jammer, vindt onder meer Robyn Lawley, een van de meest beroemde plussizemodellen ter wereld. Daarom startte ze een maand geleden een petitie om de modeshow van het lingerielabel te boycotten. “Het wordt tijd dat Victoria’s Secret alle vrouwen erkent, in alle vormen en maten. Het maakt niet uit welke leeftijd of etniciteit iemand heeft”, schreef ze toen op Instagram.

Maar het bleef niet bij een petitie alleen. Het model verzamelde een groep van andere supermodellen met een maatje meer (onder andere Hayley Hasselhoff, Filicity Hayward en Ashley James) voor de ‘We’re All Angles’ lingerieshow, in samenwerking met modemerk Simply Be. Op die manier willen ze nog meer duidelijk maken hoe weinig diversiteit er te zien is op de catwalk bij Victoria’s Secret. “Ik werkte in het verleden al samen met Simply Be en zag hoe zij vrouwen met alle vormen en maten op een piëdestal zetten tijdens hun campagnes”, stelt Lawley.

Het merk maakte daarnaast ook cijfers bekend van hun jaarlijks lingerie-onderzoek. Daarin ontdekte zij dat 73% van de vrouwen vindt dat reclame voor ondergoed hun lichaamstype niet goed voorstelt. “Onze ‘We’re All Angels’-show viert vrouwen. We moeten afstappen van het idee dat ons lichaam ons leven bepaalt”, zegt Ann Steer, chief customer officer van N Brown Group, het moederbedrijf van Simply Be.