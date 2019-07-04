Dit zijn nu al de 7 meest opvallende modetrends op de Belgische festivals Timon Van Mechelen

Met Rock Werchter en Couleur Café is de Belgische festivalzomer afgelopen weekend officieel van start gegaan. Onze collega's van Showbizz schreven al over de badpakken- en bikini-trend , maar er zijn nog wel meer dingen die je deze zomer overal gaat zien terugkeren op de weide. We spotten bijvoorbeeld opvallend veel tie-dye print, neon en vissershoedjes vorig weekend.

Het vissershoedje

Het vissershoedje of de bucket hat houdt je hoofd koel en je ziet er tegelijkertijd ultra hip uit. Eerst gingen vooral mannen overstag, maar deze zomer lijken ook vrouwen te volgen.

Neonkleuren

Nadat fluomode werd gespot op de catwalk bij Prada, Alexander Wang, Balmain en Moschino, wordt neon bestempeld als de populairste kleur van het jaar en dat was ook te merken op het eerste festivalweekend in ons land. Vooral limoengroen en flashy roze zagen we veel terugkomen.

Slangenprint

Niet nieuw, wel nog steeds heel populair: alle soorten kleren met een slangenprintje op. Af en toe zagen we ook de zebraprint en uiteraard tijgerprint passeren, maar de slang lijkt te domineren.

De koersbroek

Onder andere Fendi, Burberry, Off-White en Martine Rose hadden koersbroekjes in hun collecties zitten, ook alle Kardashian-zusjes zijn fan én blijkbaar ook de aanwezigen op de festivalweide. Kortom, wie hip wil zijn laat de afgescheurde jeansshort eindelijk op pensioen gaan en laat zich inspireren door wielrenners deze zomer.

De zwart-witte gingham ruit

Het geblokte patroon dook afgelopen weekend letterlijk o-ver-al op, in zowel kleren, schoenen als accessoires.

Tie-dye print

Tie-dye ontstond in de jaren 70, werd weer populair in de jaren 90 en leeft nu opnieuw op. Met dank aan modehuizen als Prada, Dior en Stella McCartney.

Opvallende kapsels

Van felle kleuren tot ingewikkelde vlechtconstructies, festivals zijn voor veel mensen duidelijk dé uitgelezen kans om met hun haar te experimenteren.