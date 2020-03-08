Dit zijn de hippe ontwerpers achter de outfits van Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’: ‘Gaga gaf me de kracht om moedig en eerlijk te zijn’ Roxanne Wellens

Met de straffe videoclip van haar nieuwe single 'Stupid Love' maakt Lady Gaga (33) haar langverwachte comeback in de popwereld. En ze stelt niet teleur. De outfits zijn gewaagd, intergalactisch en ontworpen door kleine ontwerpers die aan een opmars bezig zijn.

Vorige week bracht Gaga het eerste nummer van haar nieuwe album uit: een elektronisch discolied dat oproept tot meer compassie en liefde. Zoals je zou verwachten van de vrouw die ooit op de rode loper verscheen als een stuk biefstuk en die bekend staat om haar excentrieke stijl, zijn de outfits in de videoclip even iconisch, vreemd en prachtig als de ster zelf.

Latexpinnen van Vex Clothing

In de openingsscène van de video zien we Gaga in een punkachtige, felroze latex outfit: een riem met spikes en een metalen ketting, een choker en tribal aandoende hoofdaccessoires. De look is ontworpen door de Amerikaanse Laura Pulice van ‘Vex Clothing’. Pulice staat bekend om haar latex creaties. Ze maakte al meerdere ontwerpen voor de excentrieke zangeres en haar team. “Voor Gaga is niets te gek", zegt Pulice. “Daarom is ze mijn favoriete celebrity om mee te werken. Ze wil echt alles uitproberen.”

Borduurwerk door Wiederhoeft

Andere eyecatcher is ‘THE DRAGON’, een handgeborduurde maillot met lange mouwen van de Amerikaanse ontwerper Jackson Wiederhoeft. In de clip wordt die gecombineerd met hoge kousen, een lederen gilet en een futuristisch hoofddeksel. Jacksons merk ‘Wiederhoeft’ is nog maar vijf maanden oud, maar zijn liefde voor Gaga gaat terug tot zijn middelbare schooltijd. “Ik luisterde elke dag naar Gaga in het secundair, toen ik uitzocht wie ik wou zijn en wat ik wou doen met mijn leven. Ze gaf me de kracht om moedig en eerlijk te zijn. Haar iets van mij zien dragen, voelt als een ongelofelijk mooie manier om iets terug te geven”, zegt hij.

Kaimin

Het Amerikaanse Kaimin werkt al een tijdje samen met Gaga. Het team ontwierp de bolero en het korset die de popster als derde outfit in de clip draagt. De look suggereert “verstarring en structuur”, terwijl de metaalachtige roze kleur het vrouwenlichaam benadrukt, op een lieve, toch sexy manier.

Ezgi Cinar

De slogan van de Zwitserse Ezgi Cinar op Instagram is: “Voor vrouwen die het weigeren om regels te volgen”. Op de site van haar merk staat: “Onze collecties zijn een ode aan onafhankelijke, gepassioneerde vrouwen.” Logisch dat de eigenzinnige Lady Gaga bij hen aanklopte voor op maat gemaakt kleding. Ezgi Cinar ontwierp een beha en een broekje voor dezelfde outfit waar Kaimin een bolero en korset voor maakte. Met maar 48 uur de tijd voor het ontwerp en de uitvoering, bedacht het merk het ensemble, dat “een nieuwe, coole invulling geeft aan het concept ‘heelal’”.

Laurel Dewitt

Ze noemt zichzelf de ‘metal and chain’ koningin op Instagram. Laurel DeWitt heeft een gelijknamig zelfstandig label in New York en ze maakte al stuks voor Madonna, Beyonce, Shakira en andere grote namen waaronder nu ook Lady Gaga. Het metalen harnas dat Gaga doet lijken op een mengeling van een insect, een alien en een punker, komt niet in de videoclip maar wel op de cover van de single ‘Stupid Love’. “De moodboards van Gaga leken in niets op wat ik gewend ben”, zegt DeWitt. “Heel specifiek, nieuw en een beetje vreemd, maar dat is exact wie Gaga is als artiest. Ze zoekt altijd de grenzen op in haar kunst en expressie.”

Bekijk de clip van ‘Stupid Love’ hieronder