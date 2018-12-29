Dit zijn de grootste interieurtrends voor 2019

Nele Annemans

29 december 2018

08u55

Bron: Refinery29 4 Style Dit jaar waren dierenprints, groen en exotische accenten schering en inslag in ons interieur, maar daar komt volgens jaar voorgoed een eind aan als we als we de Instagramfeeds van menig decolover mogen geloven. Hier is alvast een voorsmaakje van dé 7 interieurtrends voor 2019.

1. Let it shine

2019 mag knallen: met een likje hoogglans geef je jouw huis een instant gedurfde en chique update. Zeker in de badkamer is een glanzende look ideaal. Door het spiegelende effect oogt je ruimte immers visueel meteen een tikkeltje groter. Onthoud gewoon dat je bij het aanbrengen van je verf op dezelfde manier te werk gaat als met je make-up: investeer in kwaliteitsborstels en zorg ervoor dat je muren schoon zijn om het beste resultaat te bekomen.

2. Ga voor de galeriestijl

Kunst in huis is hipper dan ooit. Bovendien zijn er geen regels: van fotografie, pentekeningen tot schilderijen, alles kan en alles mag. De kunst is vooral om een goede compositie te maken en de werken op te hangen in kleine of grote groepjes voor het meest mooie en verrassende effect.

3. Wring je in bochten

Volgend jaar geen rechte hoeken, maar gebogen vormen troef in je interieur. Ze verzachten een ruimte en nodigen ook meer uit tot een gesprek. Kies je voor een fluwelen exemplaar, dan geef je je kamer zelfs een ietwat sexy uitstraling. Ideaal voor in de slaapkamer! Niet het budget om een dure vintage sofa te kopen? Check dan zeker eens de vele tweedehandswinkels en leuke rommelmarkten om eentje op de kop te tikken.

4. Blauw, blauw, blauw

Blauw zo hemelsblauw, Will Tura wist het al 1992, maar dé trendkleur voor 2019 wordt zonder twijfel blauw. Combineer ze met zwart-witte en beige toetsen of met koperen of bronzen accenten voor een iets eleganter effect.

5. Kies voor metaal

Goud was al een tijdje in, maar nu duiken er ook andere metalen steeds vaker op in interieurland. Zeker koper geeft elke ruimte die verfijnde touch. Wij zijn vooral fan van decoratieve spulletjes die zowel metaal als andere materialen zoals marmer bevatten.

6. Terrazzo-texturen

Terrazzo, ofwel granito, is een gespikkelde natuursteen gemaakt uit restmateriaal van marmer en graniet of glas- en metaalsnippers, gegoten in beton die dit jaar al een heuse comeback maakte. Maar volgend jaar is de leuke afwerking helemaal niet meer weg te denken uit je interieur. Momenteel een beetje krap bij kas om heel je badkamer of keuken een terrazzo-make-over te geven? Niet getreurd. Ook tal van kleine spulletjes zoals mokken en kandelaars zijn tegenwoordig gehuld in het leuke jasje.

7. Abstracte vloerkleden

Tegenwoordig kan je bijna niet meer door je Instagramfeed scrollen zonder te botsen op minstens één gedurfd vloerkleed. En die trend zet zich volgend jaar helemaal door. Schuif je Perzisch tapijt of vloerkleed met dierenprint aan de kant en maak ruimte voor een nieuw en iets minder sierlijk exemplaar met een geometrische patroon of abstract accent. Het geeft je ruimte een kunstzinnige uitstraling en het oogt ook minder rommelig. Win-win!