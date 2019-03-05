Dit zijn de 5 meest draagbare beautytrends vanop de modeweken Margo Verhasselt

05 maart 2019

14u51 0 Style We kijken met grote ogen naar de modeweken om te weten te komen welke trends we de komende maanden zullen shoppen. Maar uiteraard zijn we ook benieuwd naar de beautytrends. Van volumineus haar tot neon nagels: zo maken we ons binnenkort allemaal op.

1. Bye bye Instagram make-up & hallo naturel

Eén ding is zeker: wanneer het op make-up aankomt is 'less is more’ the way to go. Heel wat designers kozen voor een naturelle make-uplook en pakten dit op een volledig andere manier aan, van subtiele lippen tot zachte ogen. Het resultaat was telkens bijzonder mooi.

2. Felle ogen met neutrale lippen

Hoewel een natuurlijke look steeds meer omarmd wordt, gaan smokey eyes nog nergens heen. Maar het is wel belangrijk dat er een balans gevonden wordt. Steeds meer designers combineren een hevige ooglook met subtiele lippen, of omgekeerd.

3. Natuurlijke wimpers zijn in

Geen held wanneer je aan de slag moet met valse wimpers? Dan hebben we goed nieuws voor jou. Zoals we hierboven al zeiden: less is more en ook bij onze wimpers geldt dat credo. Een paar laagjes mascara zijn meer dan genoeg.

4. Neon is de trendkleur

De trend op onze nagels? Het mag weer opvallen, met felle kleurtjes die je toch een klein beetje lentegevoel bezorgen als het regent buiten. Geluk in een klein potje! Neon is aan een heuse comeback bezig en blijft nog wel even hangen.

5. Natuurlijk haar

Voor wie het nog niet duidelijk was: natuurlijke schoonheid is in. Tegenwoordig is heel veel tralala niet meer nodig. Ontwerpers stuurden steeds vaker modellen met een natuurlijke slag in hun haar de catwalk op. Hallo langer slapen en hallo gezondere lokken, zei er iemand win-win?