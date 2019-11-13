Dit zijn de 5 favoriete Belgische merken van interieurstyliste Anne-Catherine Gerets Nele Annemans

13 november 2019

13u47 0 Style België is geroemd om z’n modeontwerpers, maar ook op interieurvlak moet ons land zeker niet onderdoen. Dat beaamt ook interieurstyliste Anne-Catherine Gerets. Zij tipt ons haar 5 favoriete Belgische decomerken.

1. D&M Depot

“D&M Depot is een Belgisch merk dat houdt van de natuur. Ze maken elementen uit keramiek, hout, glas of riet en zorgen zo mee voor een stukje groen in jouw interieur. Het label staat bovendien vooral bekend voor hun prachtige bloempotten.”

2. Ethnicraft

“Dit label staat voor elegantie, authenticiteit en tijdloosheid. Ethnicraft maakt al meer dan 20 jaar meubels, vooral in duurzame, houten materialen. De meubels zijn strak en modern maar stralen tegelijkertijd ook veel warmte uit.”

3. Serax

“Serax is een familiebedrijf dat van moeder op zonen ging. Ze begon met het maken van bloempotten, maar dat groeide al snel uit tot een compleet assortiment aan meubelstukken en decoratie. Serax is op en top mooi en betaalbaar design!”

4. Vincent Sheppard

“Sheppard vond meubels met de ‘Lloyd Loom-techniek’ (stevig geweven papier rond metaaldraad opnieuw uit. Terwijl de collectie vroeger klassiek-landelijk waren, zien de nieuwe meubels er strakker uit in een modern landelijke of minimalstijl.”

5. XLBoom

“XLBoom tot slot, is een Belgisch designmerk met doordachte, innovatieve en handgemaakte meubels en accessoires. Ze maken design voor binnen en buiten en letten hierbij ook op de duurzaamheid van de producten.”

Meer weten? ‘Into Interieur’, Anne-Catherine Gerets (Borgerhoff & Lamberigts, € 24,99).