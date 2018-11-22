Dit zijn de 10 meest geliefde merken op Instagram Margo Verhasselt

22 november 2018

13u43 0 Style Mochten we kleren vanop Instagram rechtstreeks kunnen downloaden tot in onze kleerkast, dan zouden we in een geweldige wereld leven. Als we op zoek zijn naar inspiratie voor outfits is de app immers altijd onze eerste redder in nood. Dit zijn de labels die het dit jaar bijzonder goed deden op sociale media.

Naar goede, jaarlijkse gewoonte publiceerde onlinemodeplatform Lyst opnieuw het Year in Fashion Report 2018. Daarin sommen ze de influencers op die het meest invloed hadden, de jaarlijkse trends en ook de merken die hoge toppen scheren op Instagram. Een overzicht.

1. Veja

Dat Meghan Markle een stijlicoon is, moeten we niet meer vertellen. Ook met de ecologische schoenen van Veja maakte de kersverse royal een goede keuze. Het merk is tegenwoordig superhip en staat dan ook op nummer één.

2. Reformation

Waar draait het om bij Reformation? Mode met een duurzaam kantje. De Thelma-jurk was dé jurk van het jaar, geen wonder dat Reformation het dan ook bijzonder goed doet in het lijstje.

3. Attico

Twee straffe madammen aan de leiding bij Attico. De Italiaanse Giorgia en Gilda staan aan het roer van hun eigen modemerk en doen vooral inspiratie op wanneer ze rondlopen op een vlooienmarkt of in een vintagewinkel.

4. Réalisation Par

Herinner je je die o zo bekende rok met panterprint nog? De Naomi was een toppertje uit de collectie van Réalisation Par en kreeg bij menig beroemdheid een plaatsje in de garderobe.

5. Ganni

Op Instagram schoten dit jaar de #GIANNI-influencers als paddenstoelen uit de grond. Goed gezien van het Kopenhaagse kledingmerk, want de Scandinavische je ne sais quoi valt bijzonder goed in de smaak.

6. Staud

De Shirley en Moreau-tas verkochten het voorbije jaar als zoete broodjes. Niemand minder dan mode-icoon Alexa Chung ontdekte het merk twee jaar geleden al.

7. Nanushka

Het merk heeft zijn naam te danken aan de troetelnaam van ontwerpster Sandra Sandor. Nanushka komt met originele ontwerpen die de aandacht weten te trekken op zowat elk event, of op elke foto.

8. Faithfull the brand

Jetsetters houden bijzonder veel van dit merk, de blousjes met ruffles en luchtige kleedjes zijn dan ook perfect voor een zwoele zomerdag.

9. Rouje

Meer dan 9.000 mensen gingen op zoek naar Rouje’s Gabin-jurk van juli tot september. Een nonchalant merk dat de felbegeerde Franse stijl overbrengt, meer is er niet nodig om succesvol te zijn.

10. Stine Goya

Nog zo'n Deens merk waar de wereld maar niet genoeg van krijgt. De prachtige jurken zijn de perfecte outfit voor wanneer je naar een trouwfeest moet.