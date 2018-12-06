Dit wordt de nieuwe kleur van het jaar volgens Pantone TVM

06 december 2018

09u00

Bron: The New York Times 3 Style Zoals altijd voorspelt Pantone aan het einde van het jaar de trendkleur voor het nieuwe jaar. Vorig jaar was dat nog de paarstint Zoals altijd voorspelt Pantone aan het einde van het jaar de trendkleur voor het nieuwe jaar. Vorig jaar was dat nog de paarstint ‘Ultra Violet’ . In 2019 gaat de wereld volgens het bekende kleureninstituut dan weer in de koraaloranje tint ‘Living Coral’ kleuren.

De kleur ‘Living Coral’ of Pantone 16-1546 is een warme, maar felle oranjetint die werd geselecteerd als reactie op de aanval van digitale technologie en sociale media op ons dagelijkse leven. Pantone zegt er het volgende over: “Gezellig en pittig, dat is waar ‘Living Coral’ voor staat. Het verwelkomt en verwijst naar een luchtige activiteit. Het symboliseert onze aangeboren behoefte naar optimisme en vreugdevolle bezigheden en het belichaamt ons verlangen naar speelse expressie. Enerzijds is het een kleur die in de natuur rondom ons voorkomt en anderzijds ook wijst op de aanwezigheid van sociale media.”

Met andere woorden is ‘Living Coral’ een kleur die leuk en verfrissend is, exact wat we nodig hebben in deze onzekere tijden, aldus Pantone. De kleur – vandaar ook de naam – komt van koraalriffen diep in de zee. Een plek die we normaal gezien niet te zien krijgen, iets waar we steeds meer nood aan krijgen nu sociale media onze levens stilaan overnemen.