Dit plussize model lijkt als twee druppels water op Meghan Markle

No makeup no filter and somehow no breakouts 😫This is so NOT my skin today but a throwback to a calmer time lol. I'm trying to get it back under control! What skin product(s) do you swear by when your face is freaking out?!? 💕🙏🏽🤔 ... EDIT: I will be the first to admit that my diet is likely a big factor in why my skin is acting up. This throwback was not only with clearer skin but I was a little thinner too. It all makes a difference, but just know even without breakouts, I still have dark spots, large pores, scars, etc. So if you ever see a pic of me with flawless skin know it's all in the editing!

Een foto die is geplaatst door when your face (@theericalauren) op 06 mrt 2018 om 04:34 CET