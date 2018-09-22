Dit Nederlandse topmodel knipte al haar haar af voor één modeshow van Prada TVM

Je moet er wat voor over hebben om mee te lopen in een prestigieuze modeshow zoals die van Prada. De Nederlandse Nikki Tissen moest haar lange bruine manen namelijk laten kortwieken tot een korte pixie cut.

“Ik heb al 10 jaar heel lang haar, deze knipbeurt was dan ook behoorlijk choquerend in het begin,” vertelt het amper 18-jarige model aan Vogue. “Maar nu vind ik dat het er heel leuk uitziet. Ik denk dat ik het voor een tijdje zo ga laten, en kijk dan wel of het mooi uitgroeit of niet.” De man verantwoordelijk voor haar nieuwe kapsel is haarstylist Guido Palau, die ook zes andere modellen kortwiekte voor de show van Prada. “De pixie cut geeft karakter aan een gezicht. Het is een beetje punk, zonder dat het te hard overkomt,” aldus Palau aan Vogue.

Bekijk de voor en na hieronder: