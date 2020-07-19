Dit lingeriemerk neemt modellen aan op basis van hun persoonlijke verhaal en niét hun uiterlijk Liesbeth De Corte

19 juli 2020

18u03

Bron: Metro 2 Style Elk lichaam is mooi en het waard om gevierd te worden. Die boodschap heeft het Britse lingeriemerk The Underargument helemaal begrepen. Ze verkopen niet alleen bh’s van cup A tot F, ze focussen zich ook op diversiteit. Hoe? Door modellen te selecteren op basis van hun persoonlijke verhaal, én niet op hoe ze eruitzien.

Op foto’s van lingerielabels zien we vaak topmodellen, met stelten als benen en een taille om door een ringetje te halen. Knap, maar niet bepaald realistisch. Omdat het allemaal wat diverser mag, ging The Underargument op zoek naar een andere aanpak.

Het merk is opgericht in 2015 door Maïna Cissé. Zij wou lingerie maken die het zelfvertrouwen van vrouwen boost. En laat net dat iets zijn wat traditionele lingeriecampagnes niet doen: door de onrealistische schoonheidsidealen voelen heel wat meisjes zich onzeker als ze een behaatje uitproberen in een paskamer.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Daardoor kreeg Maïna het idee om modellen voor haar fotoshoots niet te kiezen op basis van hun uiterlijk of hun maatje. Meer zelfs: ze wou vrouwen fotograferen die geen ervaring hebben in het modewereldje, maar wel een interessante achtergrond. Hoe ze dat concreet aanpakt? Elke nieuwe collectie draait rond een specifiek thema, bijvoorbeeld ‘pro awesome/anti perfectie’, ‘pro identiteit/anti stereotypes’ of ‘pro sexy/anti seksisme’. Vrouwen kunnen zich kandidaat stellen om te modelleren als ze iets te vertellen hebben rond dat thema. Ze moeten geen foto’s of informatie over hun lichaamsvorm doorsturen, enkel hun ervaringen en wat schrijfsels. Hierdoor ziet Maïna de modellen ook pas op de dag van de shoot zelf.

“Lingerie heeft voor mij een therapeutisch effect”, vertelt de lingerieontwerpster. “Ik hoop dat de setjes van The Underargument - en de verhalen van de vrouwen - hetzelfde positieve effect hebben op onze klanten.”

Als je ook graag model staat voor het merk, kan je via de website je verhaal doorsturen.