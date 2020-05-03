Dit is het juwelenmerk waar celebrity’s massaal bij zweren Nele Annemans

14u03 0 Style Misschien hoorde je haar naam nog nooit eerder, maar onder de celebs is ze wel immens populair: we hebben het over de Parisienne Valérie Messika van het gelijknamige juwelenmerk Messika. Een kleine introductie.

Valérie Messika leerde als dochter van een diamantair de ambacht kennen van haar vader. En net zoals haar vader was ze helemaal verkocht aan de prachtige edelsteen. Haar doel was echter om diamanten toegankelijker en vooral eigentijdser te maken. En zo werd in 2005 haar juwelenmerk, dat haar achternaam Messika draagt, geboren.

15 jaar later staat ze aan de top van de juwelenmarkt. Zo worden haar sieraden momenteel verkocht in 450 verkooppunten, verspreid over 60 landen wereldwijd. Maar wat vooral opvalt: ze is enorm populair bij legio celebrities. Zo mag ze onder andere Kirsten Steward, Charlize Theron en Selena Gomez tot haar klanten rekenen. Met topmodel Gigi Hadid lanceerde ze enkele jaren geleden voor haar 10-jarig bestaan zelfs een exclusieve collab.

En sinds kort mag ze ook Beyoncé aan haar bekende lijstje toevoegen. Zij droeg nog een van Messika’s creaties tijdens de Super Bowl eerder dit jaar. De diamanten halsketting die ze om had, was een op maat gemaakt stuk, speciaal gecreëerd voor Queen B dus. “Ik droomde er al lang van om iets te kunnen ontwerpen voor Beyoncé dat zowel past bij haar stijl, als bij het DNA van ons huis”, aldus de juwelenontwerpster. Het resultaat was een schitterende choker die ze droeg bij een groen mantelpakje.

Messika staat dan ook bekend als een van de meest innovatieve juwelenontwerpers ter wereld. Daarbij combineert ze steeds de kunst van diamantbewerking met originele, jonge ontwerpen. Geen wonder dat zoveel celebrity’s fan van haar zijn.

Zelf benieuwd geworden naar haar juwelen? Dan zal je wel behoorlijk diep in je buidel moeten tasten. Ringen variëren bijvoorbeeld van 890 tot een slordige 25.500 euro.

Meer info vind je op: www.messika.com.